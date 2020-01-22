Director Dedipya Joshi is known for a selection of films that have always commented on relevant social issues. The old director of three films has so far directed Saankala, Chal Jaa Bapu and is now preparing for his third Kaanchl: Life In a Slough.

While his third film is also a social commentary, the director sat down with Koimoi and talked about his inspiration and what attracts him to make films on these topics.

Where did the idea for Kaanchl come from?

My mom and dad are artists, they know Hindi and English well. Mama is also a poet who has drawn us into the habit of reading since early childhood. The writer who wrote this story has so much of its merit, which is also produced in feature films. The last thing I remember was Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer Paheli.

Your movies have underlined social news, is this a conscious choice for making certain movies?

Every film that has a reference to social care attracts me. Nevertheless, I am not someone to be carried away by temporary questions, I am persistent.

Kaanchli Director Dedipya Joshi: “I want to be known as a person who does justice to every movie he makes”

You’re running your Sanjay Mishra movie, its cast was a decision to expand your audience?

My goal is to reach as many people as possible. I’m not interested in creating an audience, it may happen that the next movie I make is comedy. But if I had the message to transmit this comedy, I’d be blamed. I want to know as a person who does justice to every movie he does.

This is your third movie if you summarize what you have learned?

My first movie was an experiment for me. I did it for myself. With the film, I never thought it would be big, and people trusted me. Then I made a comedy that taught me that formula movies need a lot of budget. It was a huge teaching that you can’t make a huge movie with low budgets. Kaanchli is my dream project and has been with me since 2008.

What do you want the movie audience to take home?

Our system has always favored men. But men must agree to be a step behind women in terms of thinking and patience. So by this story I want to tell people that female sex is an independent soul on Earth and strong.

