The actor essayed negative roles in films such as the last Saaho movie and Begum Jaan in 2017. He played Devraja in Prabhas Starrer ‘Saaho’, a thriller about a power struggle between criminal masters.

“In‘ Saaho play I play a gray character, someone who is complex from the inside. “Devraj is someone who has cooled down over time so much that people could call him someone who has died hundreds of times,” Chunky said.

“It was one of the few times I stepped away from the joking and happy happy characters and took on the negative role.” It was a challenge because I literally had to break through my established character and needed to show Devraja’s coolness in his eyes, ”he added.

He explained his statement and said, “I mostly stayed alone and used to freely remain deeply rooted in the character of my character off the screen, which ultimately led me to be mostly tempered and irritated. a time that was quite different from me. It was a completely different but good learning experience. And I feel it wasn’t just my effort, but I’d like to think of it as a team effort. I hope the audience enjoys watching “Saaho” in Zee as much as we enjoyed it. “

“Saaho” also featured Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff.

At the beginning of the film, Shraddha commented: “Saaho is my biggest one to this day and I appreciate it. I feel like I’m at the top of the world because all our hard work has paid off. My experience working with the Saaho team was great and also unforgettable. It was an honor to work in this film because it was my first multilingual film and I’m glad I was chosen for it. I am really excited about how it reaches a larger audience with the world premiere. “

The film airs on January 26 at Zee cinema.

