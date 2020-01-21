I survived hand-foot-mouth disease

Photo: Tracy Clark-Flory

Everyone (nobody) always (never) asks me: Tracy, when are you going to write a Jezebel product diary? As someone who works both from home and ecstatically assumed the invisibility of the mid-1930s, the monogamous, married “mother” said that the diary would look something like this:

morning

Woke up, maybe washed my face, probably not washed my hair.

Eve

Maybe I washed my face, probably not washed my hair, fell asleep.

Which is a little … missing … in the way of products. However, last week I saw my chance when I was surprised by the signs and symptoms my toddler had caused me with hand, foot and mouth disease. For the uninitiated, HF & M is feared by parents like all people fear bed bugs. It is a nasty and highly infectious virus that mainly affects small children, but, as I now understand, adults can also get it! His signature: wounds and / or a rash in and on all parts of the body from which it gets its factual name. As a rule, it is caused by the Coxsackie virus, which is a – kiss of the chef – wonderful self-confidence.

I used to think that the ghastly whisper of the parents about this illness was a little exaggerated. How bad could it really be? As with all parenting-related things, ha-hah! Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahah. Keyword the products!

night time

It is my unreasonable but definitely early one Bedtime from 9 a.m. because the toddler (whom I will insist on from now on) wakes up at 6 a.m. My husband fled to another room because I am the walking plague. So I lean back in the middle of the bed, feeling exhausted even though I slept most of the afternoon, and relieved to be on the verge of escaping my miserable physical condition: fever, sore throat, stinging mouth sores and Dozens of small pink spots Itchy spots slowly appear on my hands. Then my whole body awareness narrowed and tightened in my hands. Suddenly I’m just a pair of burning, throbbing, itchy digits. I put my hands under the pillow, then over the blanket, and then between my knees. I can’t escape them. I am her

I get a bottle Eucalyptus body lotion from Thymes from the bathroom. This was my father’s Christmas present for me and, wow, it is coming faster than I ever expected. I slip and wait. The burning, pounding, itching gets worse and I wash it off with cold tap water, the first product to show signs of promise.

Tomorrow, but really still night!

It’s 12:30 p.m. and I haven’t slept with a wink. The burning, throbbing, itching has increased. It feels like microscopic fire ants crawling under my skin. The little pink dots on my hands are angry red bumps now. I scratched one hand, then the other. I scratch ‘scratch’ knowing I’ll make it worse. Now I poured gasoline on the hands of fire. The tears come to my eyes and I have a sacred vision of Kim Kardashian which, as I have read, suffers from psoriasis. And I think with a level of seriousness, intensity, and solidarity that I can’t bring about in this article right now, Poor Kim.

I look at the bottle Uberlube Luxury Lubricant on the bedside table and say out loud to me, “What the hell.” A little splash. A gentle rub between your thumb and index finger. Nope. Now I’ve just made my pain more slippery.

That’s it. I sneak into the baby room, where I know there is a tube somewhere Globe hydrocortisone ointment 1% and the internet says this will help. A slow turn of the doorknob, a step inwards, holding your breath and a pause. Then I sneak up to the changing table like a pink panther, where I used my iPhone to light up a mess of baby wipes and diaper creams. I step down on all fours, press my face to the ground and find that the hydrocortisone has fallen behind the changing table within easy reach. Victory! As soon as I’m safely back in the hallway, I apply this viscous lotion, which only makes things much worse.

It is now 2 am and I use my fire fingers to navigate the Internet forums on my cell phone. I read post for mail from frenzied parents trying to soothe their troubled babies with a hand, foot and mouth disease. Someone recommends Benadryl. Another suggests Calamine Lotion. I remember childhood visions of a bubblegum pink bottle that was pulled out of the medicine cabinet because of insect bites. Then I consider getting into the car immediately to drive the 15 minutes home to my childhood, where my father may still have this bottle Calamine lotion, baked together with ancient lime pink porridge. Instead, I slap down the hall to my own medicine cabinet and know that it doesn’t contain calamin or benadryl. “How can we not have calamin or bendryl? How? HOW?”

“I’m trying to prepare COLLOIDAL OATMEAL for a hand bath,” I shrieked, leaning over the mortar and pestle. “The internet says it will work!”

I start to sob. Then I take one Claritin as the next best option. While I’m there, I anoint a Q-Tip with something Neosporin and swap the inside of my nose. I seem to have some … nasal wounds? Besides these hand wounds? Back in bed, the pain is so great that I have the vision of pulling off my own skin like gloves. I am sleepless and squirming, looking for an exact pain analogy and only finding a birth. I decide to listen to an audiobook from a Buddhist teacher Pema Chodrons when things fall apart, A calming narrator purrs when he is “fearlessly sympathetic to our own pain” and “leans against the sharp points”. I am sympathetic to my pain. I lean in the sharp tips. Then the audio sample ends and despite my desperation I can’t stand the $ 17.95 to buy the whole thing.

So I’m doing the bad. The forbidden. I could use my inflamed pink devil hands to get dressed and drive to a 24-hour walgreens. Instead, I order from Amazon Prime Now. The next available delivery window is 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Just a few more hours of hell before I get my show: Aveeno Eczema Therapy Daily moisturizer for sensitive skin. Benadryl Extra Strength Cooling Anti-Itch Gel. Benadryl allergy. Aveeno Maximum Strength 1% hydrocortisone anti-itch cream, and Basic care hydrocortisone 1% cream (and a few frozen Amy’s Macaroni & Cheese).

It is almost 4 a.m. After not having slept all night, I sneak into the kitchen, dig into a little-used closet and get it Mortar and pestle, the most prenatal of all prenatal purchases. After some watering whole oats I start in the stone mortar, which I hope is a quiet grinding process, but my husband will soon appear in the door and he looks … scared. Tears have dried on my face. A messy bun slips over my head. “I’m trying to do COLLOIDAL OATMEAL For a handbad“I shrieked and leaned over mortar and pestle.” The internet says it will work! “

When I stand at the kitchen counter with wild eyes and my hands are immersed in a metal bowl with lukewarm oat water, my husband gently suggests that I sit down and make myself comfortable. When I do that, I notice that there is less burning, throbbing and itching. It works. IT WORKS. I take the bowl to the bedroom and put it on the floor next to the bed. I routinely wake myself from half sleep and immerse my fire hands for a fleeting moment of calm.

Actual morning

When the baby wakes up, I get it Aveeno Baby Daily Moisturizing Lotion of In his room, he noticed that it contains colloidal oatmeal. MAGIC COLLOIDAL OATMEAL. I slather again and this slather works. Even better than the hand bath. I spend the next two hours slathering every few minutes. I now have sores on my face – nose, lip, ears – and the oatmeal goes on. It works so well that I don’t use any of it when the Amazon order arrives. I have found my ointment, my miracle cure.

Afternoon and evening

I survived 24 hours with hand-foot-mouth disease thanks to and only thanks to oatmeal. “Oat Meaaalllll”, I sing and dance while soaping through the house. Sores appear on my feet, but who cares now that I have my ointment? One thing: I have to pick up the baby from the daycare center, which means seeing other people. After learning nothing in my teenage years of acne, I try to dab L’Oreal True Match Super-Blendable Concealer wounds on my face that only emphasize the fact of the wounds on the face. I wash off the concealer immediately and replace it with a little more oatmeal. I make a bang before bed Benadryl and sleep through ’til tomorrow.

Now I’m going to write this down while eating Bowl of oats for breakfast.