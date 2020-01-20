I promise to give a Nigerian Uber GHC1000 driver for Hyping my brand

Shatta Wale, king of the self-proclaimed dancehall, has promised to launch an Uber GHC1000 pilot for selling his brand to a music promoter who was in Ghana during the AfroNation festival.

The Uber driver in question introduced the shatta Wale brand to an MC named Adesope Olajide, Beat FM host in Nigeria, in a conversation with the Uber driver he had chosen during his round trip during AfroNation asked about the Ghanaian artist.

Shatta, after hearing this, offered to offer the driver the sum of 1,000 GHC for pushing his mark to a stranger.

In this video, the Uber pilot congratulated the King of Dancehall for how he changed the industry and how he releases new songs every week and currently has the largest fan base in Ghana.

The praise impressed Shatta who posted the video on his Facebook wall and asked people to look for the driver for him so that he could give him money for telling the truth.

“Someone should be looking for this Uber driver for me !!!! I will give her 1000ghc cash

Adesope Olajide, MC and host of “thebeatfm” 103.6 in London, one of the AfroNation Ghana MCs in convo with an Uber driver during the year of the festivities back in December ” he captioned next to the video.

Watch the video below;

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZUNipmozN9Y [/ integrated]