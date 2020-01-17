`` I painted the faces of a child for N50 at the time to make a living ''

Popular Nigerian singer Oluwafemi Oladapo, who is widely known as Slimcase, shared how he used to paint children for N50 and revealed that he had done this before making himself known in the music industry.

Telling his story, he said that he was only trying to make a living at that time.

Slim Case also said he had taken all of his savings at the studio before “grace finds him.”

Sharing this on his Instagram page, he wrote;

“I face children painting for 50N in the days to make a living under a very hot sun under an umbrella, packing up all my savings in the studio before Grace finds me.”

Source: www.ghgossip.com

