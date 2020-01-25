Himesh Reshammiya is ready to release his upcoming film Happy Hardy Aur Heer. The director of Cancer is the movie star Sonia Mann. The film was in the news when Himesh gave Rana Mondal its premiere in Bollywood.

Yes, Ranu had previously sung at Ranaghat (West Bengal) and became viral after someone shared a video of her singing on social media. She saw her sing “Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai”, originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

Himesh Reshammiya: “Never composes for any actor other than Salman Khan”

Himesh on the music and chat show, Pro Music Countdown revealed that he will compose music only for Salman Khan movies. Again and again, we saw Reshammiya thanking Salman for giving him a big break.

Himesh said, “Salman stopped me when no one believed me. My father (producer Vipin Reshammiya) and Salman were supposed to make a movie together and at the time he met me. At that point he saw something in me that I didn’t have. For that I will forever consider him my godfather and mentor. As for my oath, I will never compose for any actor other than Salman (I took it) because there are many talented composers. Salman is someone for whom I can never deny work. “

Happy Hardy Aur Heer is scheduled to be released on January 31, 2020.

