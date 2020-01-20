The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, held Sunday evening at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, saw Brad Pitt win the trophy for best supporting actor in starring Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood .

Pitt was nominated alongside Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy), Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Al Pacino (The Irishman) and Joe Pesci (The Irishman). He started his acceptance speech on a hilarious note by saying, “I have to add this to my Tinder profile,” as he referred to the statuette. Also in reference to him being single now.

Brad continued to speak, thanking his fellow actor coated in a little humor. He said, “Thank you, my brothers, my sisters. It means so much, more than I can imagine. I want you to know that I’m watching everything. I look at you all and the work has been fascinating. “

He went on to mention how director Quentin Tarantino presented famous feet in the film, such as Margot Robbie and Margaret Qualley. (Robbie’s Sharon Tate takes her shoes off in a movie theater, while Qualley’s Pussycat takes her shoes off in Cliff’s car.)

“Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from his shoes than TSA,” said Pitt.

Not only that, he also joked that the role was difficult by saying, “Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part. The guy who gets high, takes off his shirt and does not get along with his wife. It was a big stretch. “

In addition to the speech, the SAG Awards made headlines in Pitt and his former wife and actress Jennifer Aniston behind the scenes. The actor also dropped everything to watch his acceptance speech on screen, after winning the best performance of an actress in a television series – Drama, for Apple TV Plus “The Morning Show”.

