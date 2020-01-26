On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the 49 children who won prizes at the Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar awards at his residence in New Delhi. At the event, the Prime Minister also shared some tips and suggestions for the students and revealed the secret behind his radiant skin.

During the interaction, PM Modi asked the students if any of them had “sweated” four times a day. When the children responded, he stated that each child should be physically active and “sweat a lot” to look radiant.

He continued: “Someone asked me many years ago, how do you have such a radiant face? I had a simple answer. I said I work hard and sweat so much that I massage my face and it gives me a shine.”

There you go, now we know the reason behind the radiant and shiny skin of PM Modi.

He also praised the work done by children who won national awards in various categories, and said he gets inspiration and energy from them.

“When they introduced me a while ago, I was really surprised. The way everyone has tried in different fields, the work that has been done at such a young age … is amazing,” he said.

You can see his speech here:

The Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar awards are given to children between the ages of five and eighteen, in recognition of their contribution in a variety of sectors including social service, innovation, education, the art of bravery and culture, etc. The prize implies a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a certificate and an appointment.

