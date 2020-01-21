Kangana Ranaut, who will follow right next to Panga Ashwina Iyer Tiwari, is one of the most daring and powerful actresses in the industry. You carved a niche in the industry and made a big name for yourself. In the past, she has given an amazing appearance and is now looking forward to the release of Pang. All this came with the support of her older sister Rangoli Chandel.

The actress, who was always against nepotism, had no easy access to the industry. Actress Panga recently opened the same thing and revealed how she had to make some really sticky films so she could afford the best doctors to treat her sister Rangoli Chandel when she was attacked by acid.

Kangana Ranaut opens Sister Rangoli Chandel's acid attack incident: "I made Tacky movies so my sister could be treated by the best surgeon in India"

Speaking of how she made money for treatment, Kangana told Mumbai Mirror, “I was only 19 years old, on the threshold of a clear career when the attack occurred, and it was a long, hard to fight perverted, sexist cruelty . Even from a financial point of view, I was not strong at that time. The girls around me would feel depressed on the day of bad hair or because the food wasn’t what they wanted. I was struggling with something much more real and I didn’t have time to sit and cry. I made clever movies, took on tasks I didn’t deserve, accepted guest appearances so my sister could be treated by the best surgeon in India. It took 54 operations. “

She also opened up on her days of struggle and how this experience has made her a stronger and more independent woman than she is today. Remembering the days of her struggle after leaving the house, she said, “I immediately fell into bad society. Some people took advantage of the fact that I was alone and could not confide in my parents, and I experienced the worst that a person could go through. It strengthened me and made me the person I am. However, I would not want my children to go through such extremes. I’d like to be there for them. “

Speaking of her upcoming film Panga, the actress will see a mother who wants to return to playing Kabbadi, as it used to be in her younger days. Jassie Gill plays her husband who motivates her to return to playing Kabbadi as a professional. Neena Gupta and Richa Chadh also essay key roles in the film. Panga, who helps Ashwina Iyer Tiwari, is going to hit big screens on January 24, 2020.

In addition to acting in Kangana films, she recently introduced her production company Manikarnika Films. She shared with the media photos of her new plush office, located on Pali Hill in Mumbai.

