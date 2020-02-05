I Like Manoj Tiwari’s Songs, He Dances Well: Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convention responded to the Delhi BJP’s claim that he had insulted ‘purvanchalis’ and their culture by mocking the songs of Manoj Tiwari.

PTI

updated:February 6, 2020, 4:17 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that he does not mock Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari for his songs and he watches the videos of the Bhojpuri actor who became a politician and in which he “dances”.

In an interview with PTI prior to the Delhi elections on February 8, Kejriwal said wherever he goes, he asks people to listen to Tiwari’s songs and watch the videos of his songs and dance.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convention responded to the Delhi BJP’s claim that he had insulted “purvanchalis” and their culture by mocking the songs of Tiwari.

Purvanchalis are residents of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who live in Delhi, and they play a vital role in every election in the national capital.

“I did not mock Tiwari for his song ‘Rinkiya ke Papa’ and instead I praised him for singing good songs. I do not understand what it is offensive and mocking. I listen to the songs of Tiwari. I think his videos are fun. He dances well, “said Kejriwal.

The AAP leader had done an excavation with Tiwari, a well-known Bhojpuri actor, who called him a “good singer” who made “Rinkiya ke Papa”.

Kejriwal made the comments when he was previously asked about his opinion about the Delhi BJP president.

Last month, Tiwari said that Kejriwal mocked ‘Rinkiya ke Papa’, ‘insulting’ Purvanchalis and their culture.

Purvanchalis will not be affected by the Kejriwal government’s water and electricity freebies, and 98 percent of them support the BJP, he claimed.

“Purvanchalis will support the BJP in the Delhi elections because Kejriwal and his party have” humiliated “them and their culture,” Tiwari had told PTI in an interview.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.