Daughter of the late Bollywood diva, Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor made everyone sit down and realize their interpretive skills with their debut, Dhadak with Ishaan Khatter. But that is not the only reason why people have been talking about it. The actress is, in fact, a fashion diva and is often praised for her airport appearance, but most importantly for her bold and elegant outfits.

Ask him if he is bothered to be told about his gym clothes and not about his films, Janhvi says he has no qualms. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Janhvi has said it seems funny that, although there are people who complement her for her work in Dhadak, there are more than those who love her gym appearance.

Janhvi Kapoor: “I hope people start to associate with my movies instead of gym shorts.”

“It’s very funny because after Dhadak, there are people who approach me and say: ‘Oh, we loved your first movie’, and then there are those who say: ‘My God, I follow your gym. Time.’ Then, it’s like I’m known for Dhadak, and also for my looks in the gym. It’s weird, but I can’t blame them. My movies have not yet been released. I just shot. And I hope that once they do, people will talk about my films and I associated with them, instead of my gym shorts. “

On the professional front, Janvhi has an interesting line of films with Gunjan Saxena from Sharan Sharma: The Kargil Girl, Hardik Mehta’s Roohi Afzana and Collin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2. He will also begin filming for the dream project of Karan Johar and Magnum opus, Takht next month.

