I have watched “The Two Popes” nine times. It shouldn’t win Oscars on Sunday. – Mother Jones

It was the fourth time I saw The Two Popes that I realized I couldn’t stop.

I saw for the first time during the holidays the fake conversation of director Fernando Meirelles between real popes Benedict and Francis with my Roman Catholic family. My grandfather liked it. I liked it. And I thought it would end there with a good Catholic bond between us. Thank you to The Two Popes. Done.

I didn’t know what The Two Popes would do to me. When I met friends, and I told them how the movie was surprisingly good, we decided that we should watch it. We did.

A few nights later I was not with friends and so I said to myself: let’s look at The Two Popes, it’s surprisingly good. And I did that a fourth time.

I have now viewed The Two Popes nine times.

Yet I see the truth: it should win nothing at the Oscars on Sunday.

The Two Popes is essentially a romantic comedy. Or maybe a buddy comedy? I only know that it provides comfort. It is not that interesting or thoughtful. I don’t even want to analyze it here because it doesn’t deserve it; it just deserves our boring, thoughtless pleasure.

I participate in every pope in The Two Popes in the same way that I generally do my Catholicism – comfort when I don’t have to be cynical or ask too many questions. This cannot be rewarded in art. It’s probably even dangerous. But after a long day, I want to be soothed by the idea that two popes (radically different in theology) and each with hypocrisy (but one way worse than the other) are – actually – friends eating pizza together in the Vatican.

That fake luck should discredit the script, nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. But what about the popes in The Two Popes are nominated for Oscars? Anthony Hopkins, who plays Pope Benedict, is eligible for the best supporting role; Jonathan Pryce, who plays Pope Francis, is for Best Lead.

Again: neither should win.

Both give good performance and I would lie if I said I would not be happy if one of them won. But can I be an impartial judge here? I have spent so much time with them that they are like family, and, like family, I can admit that my joy for their achievements is completely illogical. I am the father who claps for his child’s trophy; I want to see my popes succeed because I love my popes. But the Irishman has better acting, just like Pain and Glory – and whispering to myself here – I even liked acting in that terrible scene from Marriage Story (at least by Adam Driver).

The lesson from my trip with The Two Popes is that, (1) I like movies where two old men talk in a room; (2) I cannot escape Catholicism (my mother gave me a book about all the popes for my birthday and I love it); and (3) that you should not hate Pope Benedict.

None of these are fully defensible positions.

Nor is the fact that I will probably get double digits before Sunday, completing watch number 10 of The Two Popes.