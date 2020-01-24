I have two children and I still count; Children are a blessing

Akwaboah, a high-level musician, has long concealed his family life. The hitmaker “Hye me bo” revealed that he had two children. According to Akwaboah, he has a weakness for children and children bless.

In an interview on JOY News with Mamavi Owusu-Aboagye asked about his family side, Akwboah said:

” When I see children playing on stage, it’s a happy feeling for me. I love children, I have a weakness for children because I love them very much. I have two children. Children are a blessing. ”

If he still writes songs for people, he said:

“To sing my songs well, you have to be good on the vocal side. I write music for people who have good singing and money. I’m thankful to God because when I take a pen and paper, it comes naturally“