I hate to tell you, but you can put a broom upright on any day of the year. News

Certainly, you have now seen the latest craze … er, sweeping the internet.

Your friends probably post videos and photos that show how they can leave brooms on their own.

A viral tweet suggests that NASA said Monday was the only day that the “standing broom” trick would work because of the attraction of the earth.

We could not find anything from NASA to support the tweet. But as with many things on the internet, people walked with it.

Nice is not it? Turn right.

But the truth is that you can leave a broom upright today … and tomorrow and the day after tomorrow … and the day after.

It has nothing to do with the attraction of the earth on a given day. It also has nothing to do with the spring equinox (another day of the year when this “magic” supposedly happens).

Instead, it has everything to do with balance.

The center of gravity is low on a broom and rests directly over the hair. That means that if you can get the hair as a tripod, your broom can stand upright every day of the year.

Here is a video that explains everything. (By the way, this video is from 2012 because this myth has been around for so long, if not longer.)

Although we are sure that NASA has the idea that people are doing science wrong, it is still a fun party trick.

