I hate breaking it for you, but you can keep a broom upright all year round

National World

You have surely experienced the latest insanity by now … um, which has taken hold of the Internet.

Your friends will likely post videos and pictures that show how they can make brooms stand up all by themselves.

A viral tweet suggests that NASA, due to Earth’s gravitational pull, said Monday was the only day the “broomstick” trick would work.

We couldn’t find anything from NASA to support the tweet. But as with many things on the internet, people ran with it.

Fun, right? Right.

But the truth is that you can raise a broom today … and tomorrow and the day after … and the day after tomorrow.

It has nothing to do with Earth’s gravity on a particular day. It also has nothing to do with spring equality (another day of the year when this “magic” is supposed to happen).

Instead, it’s all about balance.

The focus is low on a broom and is just above the bristles. So if you can position the bristles like a tripod, your broom will stand up all year round.

Here is a video that explains everything. (This video is from 2012, by the way, because this myth has been around for so long, if not longer.)

While we’re sure that NASA bristles with the idea that people misunderstand science, it’s still a fun party trick.