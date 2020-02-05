Television actress Nimrit Kaur, who plays the role of Mehar in “Choti Sarrdaarni”, says she had the opportunity to get into the skin of several characters in the show.

“Acting is a profession that allows you to experiment with your look. With “Choti Sarrdaarni”, I had the opportunity to enter the skin of several characters, “said Nimrit.

Be it ethnic, western or even themed costumes, Nimrit has been seen wearing a variety of looks on the show. During a honeymoon track in Serbia, Mehar chose a colorful and elegant winter coat. Then, he wore a police officer’s suit for a sequence in which he escapes an illegal arrest.

She is also seen posing as a Sikh man when it is time to cheat on her own mother and help her brother marry the girl of her dreams. In the spirit of Christmas, he wore a Santa Claus costume to entertain his son on the Param screen at his annual school picnic. He also used a Burkha when he had to walk through a crowded market with a bag full of gold coins at the Colors show.

She added: “Although sometimes it can be a challenge, I am extremely happy with the results. I hope to play more of those parts in the future and make the audience full of emotions every time. ”

