I had the inspiration to start playing basketball because of you

Shatta Wale revealed that he had the inspiration to start playing basketball because of Kobe Bryant.

NBA superstar Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning, according to TMZ, Kobe was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when he fell.

A fire started. Emergency personnel responded, but no one on board survived. 5 people are confirmed dead. There are reports that the helicopter ballooned after touching the ground. He is survived by his wife Vanessa and their three daughters, who are not on board.

Well, Shatta Wale took his IG page and posted;

“I who played basketball was of this great legend ..RIP #Kobe 😢😢