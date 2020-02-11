“I don’t want my children to suffer, so I stopped taking them to the Nigerian Church.”

Nollywood actress and screenwriter Victoria Inyama said the incredible religious indoctrin that slowed critical thinking made her stop taking her children to church.

In her opinion, she also grew up with the same tradition that burdened her with emotional and psychological bruising, which is why she doesn’t want her children to go the same way. See below for her full story:

Thinking aloud …. coping with the guilt of not going to church for weeks …. I think that getting started in childhood is one of the worst aspects of religion …

I know that the Bible is a source of good practice for positive training, but I don’t want my children to ever tolerate abuse like I did because of “Pastor said”.

I basically experienced / endured abuse / violence because ‘Pastor said MARRIAGE IS ENDURANCE … PATIENCE IS A FACT … I grew up in the Church as my life depends on it and worshiping the pastor / man of God … Narratives and facts are totally different, some of these tales translated by some pastors destroy our ability to think critically, which affects our ability to logically analyze ideas.

I don’t want anything that turns their intellectual abilities into a series of emotional triggers based on a desire for belonging, approval, judgment, and fear.

In psychology, illusionary truth effects make the brain accept stories that it has been listening to for a long time, e.g. Matt 5v39, I am still in bondage to this verse, makes me look weak when someone insults me and I just let it go. .. … It has to end with me, I grew up with this verse and it was my biggest weakness. I will teach them about God Himself and I will tell them to be kind / respectful but never allow anyone to be meek week my loved ones.

SOURCE: www.Ghgossip.com