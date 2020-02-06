“I don’t think you can ever assess hurricanes”: Canes legends debate who is the best hurricane of all time

The Super Bowl brought the best athletes of today and generations past to Miami. One of the highlights of the media and city wave has been watching the endless billboards between NFL icons. As we all know, whenever the greatness of football comes together or a topic of discussion, the Miami Hurricanes will be in abundance. Cane legends Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Reggie Wayne and Michael Irvin were part of a hurricane-themed symposium for FOX called The ReUnion.

Several Canes fans watched the broadcast as former players discussed the imminence of Jimmy Johnson’s NFL Hall of Fame integration, recruiting stories, Miami Championship mentality, and more. One question that sparked some laughter and created a buzz was: “Who is the biggest hurricane in Miami of all time?”

Ed Reed, who had already received the title in an article, exclaimed in front of an excited crowd: “They have already made a panel on this subject. We can check out the item. Ray Lewis replied defiantly, “I don’t see it. The group of greats all resolutely agreed that when it comes to being a hurricane, greatness is shared. The competitive battles between Canes on the training ground pushed them to achieve personal and team goals. They went up as brothers. Ray Lewis concluded, “I never think you can assess a hurricane. I do not. You cannot rate us. We think the same. We hunt the same way. It’s just one. ”

The segment ended in laughter when Reggie Wayne let Michael Irvin know that he was the best wide receiver out of Miami. Several fans have started to respond with their range of great and Hurricane rankings. Ed Reed’s name was a frequent draw. Some fans believe that the likes of Sean Taylor, Jerome Brown, Russell Maryland, Bernie Kosar and many others deserve this honor.

You cannot measure the heart and the tenacity of a real cane. After sustained acclaim and decades of success, it is difficult to choose a single legend. Do you think there is a goat cane? If yes, who is it?

Watch the full discussion below:

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6QMaz8Ah5JA [/ integrated]