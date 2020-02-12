I don’t see Medikal as a rapper at all, forget that he’s not a rapper

Half of the music group Keche, Keche Joshua, said he doesn’t see AMG signer Medikal as a rapper. According to Keche, he is an entertainer and not a rapper at all.

Also read: Screenshot: “I know the source of all your prophecies” – Mzbel tears the prophet Nigel Gaisie again

Speaking of rappers in GH. Keche Joshua at Okay FM said:

“When we talk about rappers in Gh, we are talking about sarcody, Strongman, Pae Dae, these people are the real rappers, especially Pae Dae because Pae Dae is my favorite GH rapper. Medikal is not a rapper, for me medical is an entertainer. When we talk about rappers, he doesn’t come in at all. “

Keche Joshua also announced that hardcore rap is no longer sold in Ghana. Keche Joshua in an interview with Abeiku Santana using the example of Sarkodies Black Love and his Alpha-EP

Must read: Akua GMB finally announces why she married a married man and agreed to be number 4 wife!

“The songs that gave Sarkodie strength and influence are not his rap songs. from You go Kill Me to Adonai ft. Castro. Sarkodies Alpha EP was and still is a flop. Just check the streams as this project has not received any serious rotation. I’m just saying that rap songs are no longer sold here in Ghana. “.