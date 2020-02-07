I don’t mind going out with a mechanic as long as the person can make me happy, that’s all

According to actress Juliet Ibrahim, she is ready to date any man who will make her happy and make her dream come true.

“I am ready to give dating a chance this year as well. When I meet someone I really like and who makes me happy, I give them a chance. “

Juliet announced this in an interview on the McBrown’s Kitchen show on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

She added that she wouldn’t mind contacting a mechanic.

The famous actress from “Crime to Christ” also stated that whatever people say about her does not stop her from being what she is.

It doesn’t really bother me because I chose the life I live in and because I wanted to be popular and because I’m famous, I understand that things will happen. I am a very simple person with no complications. “

She made this statement when asked about her fans and “haters” allegations.

Well, Juliet Ibrahim seems ready to leave the singles club and give love another chance in 2020.

