I don’t care if no one likes my next song, I’ll enjoy it myself, says Fameye, while freestyling it

Fameye, a rapidly rising star, has poured out his heart and reveals that he doesn’t care if nobody likes his next song, he’ll enjoy it himself.

The singer announced this during an interview with Zionfelix when asked when he would release his next song.

He said his next song is titled “Long Life” and it doesn’t matter if nobody likes it after the release because it is a song that is dear to his heart and that he will hear alone.

