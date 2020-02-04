I do not lead a parallel government, I am part of it, says Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi

Puducherry: Criticizing the fact that she ran a parallel government in Puducherry, Governor Kiran Bedi said Wednesday that those who censored her only expressed their perception.

She said she could never run a parallel government because she was only part of the territorial government.

Speaking to reporters here after publishing the English and Tamil publications of Raj Nivas entitled “Tracking the News,” Bedi said she was bound by the directions, decisions, and orders of the Union’s Interior Ministry.

“I have no choice whatsoever. I would have to implement the orders and decisions of the ministry and I am operating in full compliance with the provisions of the 1963 Union Territory Act,” she said.

The former IPS officer, who registered several key issues with the Chief Minister, said that if there was a difference of opinion on a policy issue between her and the government, she could refer the matter to the Ministry of the Interior as foreseen by the rules.

She cited examples of issues concerning the modalities for the implementation of the free rice program and the appointment of the State Commissioner for elections.

“I am not a master and I am only an employee who implements the instructions, decisions and orders from the Ministry of the Interior in writing,” she argued.

The Governor also pointed out that she could not escape her responsibility on sensitive issues such as “financial matters.”

“I should be very careful as a civil servant when deciding on sensitive financial matters,” she said, adding that “an administrator (Lt Governor) can never take a populist approach.”

Bedi claimed that the position of the Lt. Governor was “not transactive but transformative,” said Bedi: “I am not a fully-fledged governor to have immunity. I must apply my mind to all issues in view of my responsibility.”

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.