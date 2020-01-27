Most Nigerians are not satisfied with the defeat of singer Afrobeat Burna Boy against Angelique Kidjo for the “Album of the World of the Year” prize at the Grammy Awards 2020 which have just ended.

However, a Nigerian woman is delighted that Burna Boy did not win the World Album Award.

The lady identified with the name Oyinkansola Alabi expressed her love for her hard work and creativity, but was not disappointed when he did not win the coveted award.

Oyinkansola Alabi which is labeled as

a therapist revealed on social media that she was afraid of Burna’s behavior

The boy will endure after winning the award.

According to Oyinkansola, the prize would ruin his life if he had won.

She wrote;

“Even if I like his diligence, I really didn’t want him to win. I thought the Grammy award would ruin it. I was afraid of his attitude towards glory and money.

However, I think his real prize is world recognition and the fact that he challenged a legend. So congratulations, Oluwaburna, may God increase your greatness and you find him. “

See screenshot below;