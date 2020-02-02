“I didn’t choose to be the daughter of Saif and Amrita though …”

Since Kangana Ranaut sparked the debate about nepotism in the industry, several actors and star children have expressed their opinions on the same. The last actress to join the debate is Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan. And although his opinion on the highly publicized theme of nepotism is quite different from the rest, we are very impressed by it.

Sara, who made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, was acclaimed by critics and the public for her acting skills in the film. Sara was seen next at Rohit Shetty’s Simmba and will soon see another release with Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal.

Sara Ali Khan about nepotism: “I did not choose to be the daughter of Saif and Amrita though …”

And now, speaking about his opinion about nepotism, Sara has said that, although she is very proud to be the daughter of actors like Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, she never really chooses to be her daughter or who her parents will be for that. to import!

Speaking to Pinkvilla in her last interaction, Sara has been quoted as saying: “Yes, I have the advantages, but what am I doing with that if I feel pressurized?” I did not choose to be the daughter of Saif and Amrita, although I am very proud to be. Everyone has their own trip and the audience is extremely intelligent. In the end, if you have it, you will achieve it. If you don’t do it, you won’t. Each day has different starting points, but it’s about how you grow. “

Directed by Imtiaz Ali Khan, Love Aaj Kal 2 presents Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in the lead role and is scheduled for release on February 14, 2020.

