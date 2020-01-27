Bobby Deol is 51 today and we know him as a “BS-free actor”. He always tried to stay in his zone without causing any controversy. He flew in New York to celebrate his birthday with his family and close friends.

He was last seen in Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 and was still in touch with his French fries, although he did not regularly participate in films. He was in the news that he appeared as a DJ in the club that invited the memories.

Bobby Deol on Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn: “I can’t sit back and see someone’s career move”

In an interview with Times Now, they asked him about their colleagues Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, who are still doing well with their filmographies. He said, “I don’t know. I can’t really sit back and see how a person’s career moves and in what direction. Happiness plays a very important role. Hard work and focus should be there. They are diligent and focused people. And happiness always comes in the way and that’s how it is. “

Bobby Deol will soon be seen at the debut web show Prakash Jha featuring Chandan Roy Sanyal. Further details of the show not yet given were stored in wraps.

“I’ve always said that the web is a great platform for actors and filmmakers to explore different topics and genres. Now I’m going to work with this new web series with one of my favorite directors, Prakash Jha, ”said Chandan.

“The story of the show is very compelling and will work great with him and with an actor like Bobby Deol. I can’t reveal a lot of things, but I will say that you will meet another party in the show, ”he added.

