I can't be hungry so I charge consultation fees - Pastor Kyiri Abosom

Osofo Kyiri Abosom says he doesn’t want to be hungry, which is why he charges consultant fees to his followers.

Speaking in an interview on Accra 100.5 FM with Nana Romeo, head of the Life Assembly Worship Center, said;

“I’m not kidding with my consultation fees. I can’t afford to be hungry when I work. Doctors charge for the consultation, so why can’t we pastors do the same when people come to my home? we

Those who criticize me and other pastors simply ignore the teachings of the Bible. How can I pay for my TV programs and utility bills if I don’t charge for a viewing? You are looking for a consultation for the knowledge that God has given me, so you have to pay. It is not free, charges vary from person to person, politicians are charged differently from business people and ordinary people. “

Pastor Kyiri Abosom, also known as Dr. Christian Kwabena, has been criticized enough by the public for his ongoing consultancy fees, particularly when he has the ambition to lead the country through the Ghana Union Movement (GUM).

With this new development, people think it will make him unpopular and reduce his chances of becoming president of the country in the December elections.