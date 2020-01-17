Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar says goodbye to energy at the age of 75 and says he still has a lot to do.

“Many people achieved much more than I did. I feel I have earned love for my friends. I feel that I still have to do a lot of work. I can do many things. I can write much more poetry, texts and scripts. I can connect with the causes I believe in. I can talk in various panel discussions to bring about a change in the way people think, ”Akhar said at a photo exhibition held on his 75th birthday Wednesday in Mumbai.

Javed Akhtar: “I can write much more poetry, texts and scripts”

Akhtar, who has been active in the film industry for nearly five decades, said: “Every human being is going through a good and bad, happy and sad time in his life. I feel that people have to look at their total, and if you still spend your past, then it makes no sense. If your total is correct and you are satisfied with it, you will feel satisfied. “

Asked by Akhtar what his children had given him for his birthday, he said, “He (Farhan) gave me a really nice brown watch, so whenever I wear a brown court, then I wear it. Zoya also gives me things whenever she returns from her international journeys, but I feel she is my greatest gift. What else can I ask? “

The show featured celebrities including Zoya Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Sudhir Mishra, Divya Dutta and Riteish Deshmukh.

