“I can have a conversation with people, can’t I?” – Mother Jones

Mother Jones’s David Corn was having breakfast on the campaign track in Manchester, New Hampshire, Tuesday morning when Donald Trump Jr. walked into the restaurant. Corn took the opportunity to ask the president’s son about the infamous Trump tower meeting in June 2016, when Trump Jr., Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner met a Russian lawyer in an attempt to incriminate information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government. In an e-mail about the meeting it was up to Trump Jr. told that this “was clearly very sensitive information, but is part of Russia and the government’s support for Mr. Trump.”

Why, Corn asked Trump Jr., had he agreed to meet the Russian envoy?

At the Chez Vachon dinner in Manchester, I asked @DonaldJTrumpJr why he thought it was appropriate to meet a Russian envoy who was told that it was part of a secret attempt by the Kremlin to help the @ realDonaldTrump campaign . This is what happened. pic.twitter.com/S0du1Z0IJy

– David Corn (@DavidCornDC) 11 February 2020

“We have talked about it a thousand times,” Trump Jr. answered. “I have testified about it, unlike Hunter Biden.”

As Corn pressed on, Trump added Jr. that he “is always happy to hear people’s thoughts. I can have a conversation with people, right? “

“Of course you could do it,” Corn replied. “I ask why you thought it was appropriate to do it. Because you were told it was part of a Russian government effort to help the campaign.”

“No, he was not told that,” replied Kimberly Guilfoyle, a Trump campaign advisor and Trump Jr.’s girlfriend.

But yes, he was.

In this exchange, @kimguilfoyle says that @DonaldJTrumpJr * was not * told that the Russian envoy was part of a Russian government effort to help the Trump campaign in 2016. Well … that’s a lie. Here is the email that Trump Jr. has received. Why would they lie about this? pic.twitter.com/Y5gMs0UOa2

– David Corn (@DavidCornDC) 11 February 2020