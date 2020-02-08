“I believe in God, but heaven and hell do not exist for me” – Efia Odo

Although the Christian faith is universal, it is decoded according to who God is for him or her.

Some people believe that heaven and hell exist, others do not.

As for death and what to do next after death

Many believe that there is no need to worry.

The Ghanaian television presenter and killing queen Efia Odo is not committed to the teaching that heaven and hell exist.

In a post she posted on her Twitter account, the beautiful celebrity and actress explained that she believes in God, but what happens to a person’s soul is what he does on earth during his lifetime.

She wrote: “I believe in God. Heaven and hell are not places for me. Nobody was there to know. If you have lived and live an honest and good life, your soul will be at peace when you die. If you do If you live the opposite, your soul will be tortured. ”

Source: ghgossip.com