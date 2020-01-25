BBNaija star Khloe, in a recent article on social media, expressed willingness to help those who have been displaced from their homes in Tarkwa Bay in Lagos.

Residents of Tarkwa Bay in Lagos were evacuated by authorities and security agents, leaving many homeless.

READ ALSO: “Just because people hang out with you don’t make them your friends” – Ini Edo

However, Khloe expressed a desire to help these residents when she also criticized the Nigerian government, saying that the government did not care about the citizens.

READ ALSO: “The only lady who can give me happiness like Banky W & Adesua is Rihanna” – Uche Maduagwu says

She posted a few photos with the caption;

“On January 21, 2020, residents of Tarkwa Bay were left in tears as they found themselves homeless, unemployed as Nigerian naval officers evicted them from their homes. Tarqua Bay is home to around 10,000 residents and they were evicted without notice. Some children have lost their parents, some people have been shot, and it is so sad to watch. This shows us once again how much we live in a system that does not care about us and we cannot wait for the government to do anything for us, so we must help each other in every way possible.

This is why I and some of my friends @adukeshittabey decided to go to Tarqua Bay and reach out to those we can help and to whom we can help.

It is I who seek donations from you to help this people, nothing is too small.

Please Dm me @kokobykhloe or @adukeshittabey to donate clothing, food, money whatever you have to give would be greatly appreciated !!

See his post below:

Source: www.ghgossip.com