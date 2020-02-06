I am not ready to divorce my wife – husband asks for court

A dealer in the Ita-Adu region of Ilorin, identified as Jimoh Baba, told a district court on Thursday that he was unwilling to divorce his wife Ramotalahi Jimoh.

Jimoh, a resident of Ojagboro in Ilorin, had appealed to the court about the termination of her 11-year marriage to Baba because she no longer loved him, NAN reports.

However, Baba refused his wife’s prayers and informed the court that he was not ready to divorce.

“I can’t share my kids with them. I’m not ready for a divorce right now. Give me more time to come back and prove my case.

“I have health problems and cannot explain it any further. Please help me with a new appointment to clarify my case, ”Baba asked the court.

However, the woman informed the court that she no longer had feelings for her husband.

“My husband and I live like rivals in our marital home.

“We are more rivals than lovers. We never agree. I want this honorable court to dissolve this union as soon as possible, ”she said.

She also prayed to the court for custody of the three children and requested an order that forced Baba to pay N15,000 a month for the children as meal allowance.

The presiding judge, Mr. Abdulhammed Aliyu, adjourned the case until March 11 for a hearing.

Aliyu told the defendant to seek a lawyer if his state of health prevented him from appearing in court until the next adjourned date.