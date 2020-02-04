“I am not here to please the whole world”

The protagonist of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, Love Aaj Kal, is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the trailer received a mixed reaction from the audience. However, the excitement of seeing a new love story with a new pair is high among fans.

In 2009, Imtiaz Ali made the movie Love Aaj Kal with Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, which was well received and appreciated by the masses. So, in a way, it is a risk that the filmmaker is taking by using the same title for the romantic drama of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. As soon as the trailer came out, there were obvious comparisons with the Saif and Deepika movie.

Sara Ali Khan about love Aaj Kal compared to her father Saif Ali Khan’s movie: “I’m not here to please the whole world”

In an interview with Mid Day, Kedarnath’s actress talked about comparing her love Aaj Kal with her father’s 2009 release. Sara Ali Khan said: “I wasn’t looking to replicate the original movie. I said yes to the movie without reading the script. I had asked Imtiaz, sir, why we didn’t call it Love Aaj Kal 2; He explained that the concept is relevant. and timeless. The idea is that love means different things to different generations. “

She added: “It’s discouraging to be here. I respect every opinion presented to me. But I hope people don’t compare it to the 2009 movie. We’re at the movies and ready to take risks. I’m not here to please the whole world. So, I go with what seems right to me. ”

Love Aaj Kal also stars Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda in key roles. The film will arrive on the screens on February 14, 2020.

