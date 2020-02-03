I am not an Instagram model

I returned from Pakistan to my house in Perth just a week ago (not at the time of writing this article, but when you get to read this article). Since it was the longest time I was away from Lahore (one year, one month and two weeks), it goes without saying that I had built almost Taj Mahal of my dreams and desires for this more than a short trip. Although all dreams fell apart very soon and I couldn’t wait to return to Perth, I had the best food I could ask for.

To be honest, I wasn’t a little interested in home cooking, since I cooked the same thing in Australia from breakfast to dinner. Therefore, whenever I had the chance, I wanted to have a spicy and succulent chicken tikka with the roanni naan more crispy in sight. Despite having a gift for Rina’s Kitchenette’s crushing burger, I was not at all interested in anything that even remotely looked like a hamburger. This trip had to be all about desi food in all its splendor. Therefore, whether it be Shakrqandi chaat from the road or a shami burger from Rizwan Burger, yours really took full advantage of everything that might be available at that time and moment.

The winter season in Pakistan came with weddings and halwas too. Who would want to miss naankorma with gajar halwa covered with khoya? At least, I wouldn’t do it and I didn’t. The gym was not an available option or a question, since the goal was to return to my healthy lifestyle (read boring) from February 1.

Now that I have returned and I also have in mind my younger sister’s wedding (read: my family’s last wedding), reality has hit me. Although I have returned from Lahore, the Roghni naans and Tawa Chicken are still with me. Well, not in spirit, but physically in the shape of my chubby cheeks and a waist that refuses to button the jeans that fit perfectly just two months ago.

Starting tomorrow, I will return to my low carb diet, my strenuous exercise routine and the countless mood swings that come with giving up the carbohydrates that I have kept close to my heart and my mouth for the past six weeks. This will also bring me a complete loss of social life (which almost no longer exists in my case now).

I won’t be able to enjoy a decent portion of aaloo gosht with pulao peas and the sides of finely chopped salad and cumin raita. In addition, the coming months also promise daily control of my waist and balance. I will stress every day about my “stubborn” weight and the measures that would rise and fall like a sine wave on my plastic tape measure (the one my mother would have used only for cutting and sewing).

I would continue to explore the Instagram accounts of celebrities with incredibly toned bodies; Sighing deeply over my whole body image in the mirror. Your chiseled abs, clavicles and jaws will give me nights and days without sleeping safely. I will see Kareena Kapoor’s jaw and Deepika Padukone’s silhouette in awe, secretly, wishing he had hers.

Deeply overwhelmed with this pressure to wear a perfect image for Instagram at my sister’s wedding in that chiffon sari with a low cut blouse, I will spend all these months obsessed and worrying about the goals that I may never be able to achieve, even if I feed myself Same air and blood. I know myself well enough to predict that I will also completely forget that I am not a celebrity with a team of nutritionists, personal trainers, chefs, stylists, and not to forget photographers with a command in Photoshop as much as camera skills. Little would I remember that my livelihood depends on my brain and not on the body I have in front of the camera and that makes the world turn blue with envy.

Totally in control of social networks, I will also stop remembering that life is not just about the likes on Instagram and the comments of praise under that photograph for which I will undertake months of work and agony. The image I hope to project on my Instagram will filter my ability to make peace with my present. I will completely forget that there is more to my personality than just my appearance for a few hours in a day that has not yet arrived. My future will govern my present every day absorbing life.

You see, I know everything, but I will continue killing myself every day until then. Little I am willing to accept that I am not an Instagram model and I need to end this parade that will only consume me every day. It is a vicious circle. I would let it be. You would too.