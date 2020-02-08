“I am hopeful that AAP will form the government for the third time”: Kejriwal after voting

The residents of Delhi will vote based on the development of the AAP government, Kejriwal said.

PTI

updated:February 8, 2020, 10:39 AM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asks questions in the media after he cast his vote in Delhi.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that he was hopeful that the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) would form the government for the third time in Delhi.

The people of Delhi will vote based on the development of the AAP government, said Kejriwal, after voting with his wife Sunita and son Pulkit for a voting booth in the Civil Lines area.

The 70-member Delhi meeting is being voted on. The counting takes place on Tuesday 11 February.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.