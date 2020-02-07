“I am god fearing, my name is not an ordinary name”

Football Club, Barcelona, ​​uploaded a video of their dressing room for the game on Instagram last night.

Guess which song was planned in the background? Shatta Wales Borjor, yes.

Well, Shatta Wale responded to Barcelona playing his Borjor song. He went to his Snapchat page and wrote:

Also read: I don’t mind meeting a mechanic as long as the person can make me happy, that’s all – Juliet Ibrahim

“” Shatta whales !!! Thank God this name is not an ordinary name. ”

LIST: Download: Adina ft. Stonebwoy – Take care of yourself

Here is the video;

🌍 @FCBarcelona uploaded a video of her dressing room for today’s game on Instagram.

Guess which song was planned in the background?

🎶 @shattawalegh – #Borjor 🔥🔥 !!

You don’t believe it right?

Charlie just accept it

WHALES GONE! 🌍🔥 pic.twitter.com/nqbyZCH5Ni

– Shadrack Amonoo Crabe (HumbleGangsta👁‍🗨) (@ Gedio10) February 6, 2020

Facebook Comments