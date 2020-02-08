I am classified as a “ritualist” when another artist I manage dies

Rufftown Records chief executive officer Ricki Nana Agyemang, popularly known as the Bullet, has expressed his complaints about the recent revelations by some Ghanaian prophets about their signed female act Wendy Shay.

A disturbed bullet is tense today more than ever and is afraid of what might happen to him, a person and a person interested in music, should the worst case scenario revealed by Prophet Akwasi Appiah occur.

In a short conversation with Zion Felix, the young, rich artist manager said the Ghanaians would accuse him of sacrificing his artist, as was the case after his first Signee Ebony died.

This, he said, gave him sleepless nights.

“I can’t sleep at night. I’m not so upset because the prophecy says that Wendy will die. It won’t happen, but it’s because people say that any artist can die prematurely. They will say I used Wendy for rituals, just like they accuse me of using Ebony for rituals. He added.

However, he admitted that some people are planning to kill Wendy Shay.

“We are very aware of the conspiracy against Wendy. I cannot reveal that here, but we should continue to pray for them. ” Bullets set.