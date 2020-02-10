Image: via Getty
Elizabeth Warren follows frontrunner Bernie Sanders and that other man in the New Hampshire polls right now, but she got a big punch in my personal poll and judged the candidates’ jokes on Sunday night when she made a very good one.
At a town hall in Lebanon, New Hampshire, a voter asked Warren – who, as a reminder, has a very good dog / shameless political support called Bailey Warren – that she could choose as a running partner. Here is the exchange:
STEMER: At night, when you are lying in bed whispering in Bailey’s ear, and you are sort of –
WARREN: He is sleeping now.
STEMER: He is sleeping. And I picture, you know, the party game I play is about running friends, and which tag team is going to beat the monster. Is, you whisper in Bailey’s ear: “Who will be my Mike Pence?” Who, who, who will look at me with admiring eyes every time I get up? “
WARREN: I already have a dog.
The audience loved it:
The joke loses a few points because the voter frames his entire question with Bailey as a device, so Warren was already set with the dog bit (a PLANT ???) before dropping the punch line. Still it was funny! A little liveliness in an election cycle has gone wild! The dog is extremely cute and loves class warfare!
Does a good pet and / or a well-timed quip have political power? Probably not, but the joke was better than this.
.