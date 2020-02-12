“I almost died taking slimming pills” – PM Di’Asa

The winner of the recently completed “Di Asa” competition Precious Mensah said in an interview recently that she almost died when she tried to take some slimming pills to lose weight.

Plus Size Queen, PM, revealed in an interview on GhanaWeb’s “Say It Loud” that she had some health complications in her heart after taking the pill dose prescribed for her.

“Unfortunately, every time I take this medication, I have pain in my heart. If I take it I’m not good, but if I don’t take it I’m fine … I took the drug and threw it in the trash can, ”she said.

However, PM admitted that despite trolls from the public, none of them moved because she got used to it.

“I accepted (drug) because my friends always left me behind when I wanted to relax. Back then I was so busy trying to lose weight and when he said it I said yes.”

Precious Mensah announced that most of her siblings are overweight, so she believes it is genetic.

“You have to know that it’s on your side, it’s part of them and it’s in your blood … so you have to embrace nature,” she said.

