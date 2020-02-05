HYEMIN returns with new digital secret memories: News: KpopStarz

A new era for the Korean artist begins on February 7 with the release of a new digital single Secret Memories. In which Hyemin again works with Gerard Miralpeix, producer and composer who has accompanied the singer since her first album HOPE, and under the label Las Musas Music SL.

Secret Memories is a song that she wrote herself, in which she expressed all her feelings that tell a story about impossible love or its loss. Hyemin has announced that he is inspired by films such as “Your Name” or “Time Traveler, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time” to write this new song.

From today, January 31, until the day of release, various teasers for secret memories will be launched through all its social networks. The official calendar of her comeback is now available, in which you can listen to the first seconds of this new song.

This news comes days after she knew that Hyemin 혜민 chooses Premios MIN 2020 for the best international artist for the song FATE, her debut as a singer outside of South Korea. With this candidacy she becomes the first Korean soloist in Spain to receive a prize from the Spanish music industry. You can vote for Hyemin on the official website of Premios MIN.

