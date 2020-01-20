Hwang Chi-yeul supplies heating set to low-income families with a fan club: Photos: KpopStarz

Photos /

Hwang Chi-yeul supplies heating set to low-income families with fan club / credit: Hwang Chi-yeul Facebook

Singer Hwang Chi-yeul was thrilled by her ‘cheerleader’ fan club, which shared the service for low-income families. Hwang Chi-yeul and the ‘Cheerleaders’ fan club, which have participated in the leading season for five years this year, are a good example of the mature fandom culture and show their good influence.

