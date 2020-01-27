Husband of Mamba Coach Christina Mauser, murdered in Kobe Crash, remembers wife

The morning after losing his wife, Christina Mauser, during a helicopter accident, Matt Mauser spoke with “Today” about the tragic loss, their family and their relationship with both Kobe and Gigi Bryant, who also died in the accident.

Mauser was an assistant coach for Gigi’s Mamba Sports Academy team and, as Matt says, Kobe was chosen to help them defend.

In addition to her husband, Christina is survived by the couple’s three children, ages 3, 9 and 11.

“I kept it together until you said her name. I think I’m going as well as we can expect,” he said, calling the morning show. “It’s terrible. I have three small children and I am trying to figure out how to navigate through three children and without a mother.”

When asked how he feels, Matt said, “I’m scared, I think I’m a little scared of the future.”

He then said he wanted to talk about his wife and call her “extraordinary.”

“[Kobe] Christina didn’t just choose for a common reason. She was extraordinary. She was incredibly witty, incredibly witty,” he continued. “Funny. Funny like nobody you’ve ever met, she could imitate anyone, she had a great ear. She was warm. She was incredibly smart. She was incredibly smart technologically, she could figure everything out.”

He then called her warm, incredibly deep, beautiful and an “amazing person”. Van Bryant added, “He chose her because she was great. He saw what a great spirit she had for basketball.”

According to Matt, his wife’s nickname was “MOD” or “mother of the defense.” He went on to say that every person aboard the helicopter was “great … in itself”.

“I knew them well, they were great, they were warm, they loved their children and they were so proud that their children grew,” he said. “Kobe took these children from private schools and made them sandy and tough. He was devoted and so were my wife. They were devoted to these girls.”

Mauser commented that his family hadn’t seen much of the coverage on Sunday, but his daughter made a heartbreaking comment when she turned on “SportsCenter” for a few moments.

“It was all about how much everyone mourned and hurt and she said it was nice to know that everyone hurt us,” he said. “I know that sounds strange, but it helps.”

Christina was also a girl basketball coach at Harbor Day School in Orange County and apparently also coached “Real Housewives from Orange County” star Shannon Beador three daughters.

“Christina Mauser. An incredible coach and great influence on all three of my daughters who played basketball in high school,” Shannon wrote on Instagram. “A wonderful mother of 3 children. Our biggest sympathies go to @sinatrabigband and his family. The Beador girls are destroyed. We send our prayers to the Mauser family.”

John Altobelli, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa were also on board the helicopter when it crashed. Sarah Chester and teenage daughter Payton Chester, as well as the pilot, Ara Zobayan, were also killed.