Husband May Pay Less Maintenance If Wife Earns More Than Him, Bombay HC Says

Mumbai: In an important decision, the Bombay High Court recently ruled that a husband cannot be required to pay a high amount of maintenance if the wife earns more than he does. As a result, the HC reduced the amount payable to a woman from 1,000 rupees to 750 rupees.

This important order was made recently by a single judge, Judge Anant Badar, while allowing an application filed by Mehboob Shaikh, 65 (name changed), who had challenged the orders of a family court in Solapur.

The Solapur court had asked Mehboob, a retired driver of public transport, to pay 1,000 rupees a month to his wife Dilshad (name changed), who is also an elderly person.

In his plea, Mehboob claimed that he was a retired driver, survives only on a state pension. He received an amount of Rs 1,700 per month.

The husband also pointed out that his wife, a former employee of a bidi factory, had also received a pension of 900 rupees. He further informed Judge Badar’s bench that his wife had also received rent of 900 rupees per month because she had rented one of her rooms.

Consequently, Mehboob argued that the family court had erred in ordering the amount of support and also had not assessed the facts of the case literally.

Having reviewed the documents on the record, Judge Badar said: “The amount of maintenance is always at the discretion of

the court of first instance. This discretion can only be hindered if it is shown to be exercised in an arbitrary and arbitrary manner. “

The bank further stated that the family court had given a positive conclusion on the amount of maintenance by assessing it at 1,000 rupees per month.

“However, in my opinion, when considering the income earned by the respective parties, it appears that the family court did not exercise discretion,

providing support wisely, “said Judge Badar.

“When the wife, that is to say the person injured under the law, as the file shows, receives a monthly income of 1,800 rupees against 1,700 rupees, which is

earned by the husband in the form of maintenance, the granting of maintenance of 1,000 rupees a month to the wife cannot be considered a legal and appropriate exercise of discretion, “said Judge Badar.

The court also noted that the husband, Mehboob, was over 65 years old.

“Therefore, a fair and proper maintenance payable by him to his wife would be Rs 750 per month,” said Judge Badar.