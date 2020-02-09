Husband accused after wife was shot dead in Pleasant Hill | News

PLEASANT HILL, MO (KCTV) – According to the authorities, a man has been charged after he shot his wife deadly on Saturday.

The Sheriff’s office said they were called to the 16,000 block of S. State Route E around 5.15 pm. on a reported shooting.

When delegates arrived, they found a man outside the house and an unresponsive woman in the basement.

That woman, Lorie A. Lankford, 60, was declared dead on the spot.

On Sunday, the Cass County prosecutor accused her husband, 56-year-old John Bradley Lankford, of first-degree murder and armed crime.

He is currently being held in prison on a $ 500,000 bond.

