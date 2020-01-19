Hurricanes, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Canucks, More

In the summary of today’s NHL rumor, the Carolina Hurricanes should recover Justin Williams. What does he think of his return? Has an NHL scribe published the exact terms of Zack Kassian’s potential new contract in Edmonton? Is a former Toronto Maple Leafs defender trying to make his way into a management role with the team? And there is some buzz around some of the Vancouver Canucks waiting for free agents.

Williams will be back on Sunday

According to News & Observer’s Chip Alexander, the Carolina Hurricanes expect Justin Williams to return to the ice on Sunday against the New York Islanders. That said, Williams cannot play.

Justin Williams has a quiet word with Curtis McElhinney of the Carolina Hurricanes. (Photo by Grant Halverson / Getty Images)

Head coach Rod Brind’Amour said Williams will go through pre-game warm-ups before making a decision, but Williams is expected to adjust to the team. Williams said of his return, “I’m nervous before every game I play, so I’m going to get nervous.” Williams isn’t worried about his abilities. He said it would take care of himself and he would go to work his “tail and let my instincts take over”.

Alexander wrote:

In Saturday’s free practice, Williams was used on a line with center Lucas Wallmark and Brock McGinn, with Jordan Martinook ahead. If it holds for the match, Williams would be on the fourth line, his minutes monitored and probably limited.

source – “Justin Williams is expected to play for the Hurricanes on Sunday. Williams: “Ready to rock”. – Chip Alexander – Carolina News and Observer – 01/18/2020

Oilers and Kassian Terms Revealed?

It was reported earlier that the Edmonton Oilers and Zack Kassian were making progress on a contract extension, which could be announced before the February 24 deadline. Sportsnet’s Mark Spector has potentially broken more news about the deal.

Probable range on the Kassian contract: four years, with an AAV of $ 3.25-3.5 million.

– Mark Spector (@SportsnetSpec) January 18, 2020

Spector tweeted that the deal for Kassian could be a four-year term between $ 3.25 and $ 3.5 million per season. If that’s correct, it could be a little longer than rumors that the Oilers wanted to go, but if the team can get Kassian in under $ 3.5 million, it’s probably considered a win by the organization.

The concern was overpaying Kassian and that he would order about $ 4 million on the open market if he got to that point. The deal would represent Kassian wanting to stay and the Oilers believing he will be productive in the coming seasons.

Phaneuf watching Brendan Shanahan

Bob McKenzie of TSN reported that Dion Phaneuf has been following Brendan Shanahan, President of the Toronto Maple Leafs, for the past few days. Although he is not retired from the NHL and would like to land a position at an NHL club, he is planning his future after hockey.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Dion Phaneuf (3) during the NHL game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena.

McKenzie said:

“… The reason he’s in Toronto is just to take a look at the hockey business and he contacted Brendan Shanahan, asked him if he could come in, get a sense of what all of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment off the ice is all. That’s what he does. “

Canucks Articles and Rumors

TSN’s Rick Dhaliwal notes that Jacob Markstrom’s agent Pat Morris has said that Markstrom is not considering his status as a stand-alone freelance player. “His next contract is the furthest from his mind, the goals of the team and the playoffs are at the forefront,” said Morris. He added that Markstrom’s priority would be to stay in Vancouver the rest of his career.

Vancouver Canucks goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom (CANADIAN PRESS / Jason Franson)

Dhaliwal also noted that pending UFA defenseman Chris Tanev would also like to stay in Vancouver and that the two sides “will get the contract right at the right time”.

Finally, Dhaliwal notes that Nikita Tryamkin’s agent, Todd Diamond, said that there had not been much discussion between the two parties. But this is apparently not a problem. He added, “There is a lot of time to talk when his season is over.”

