Hurricanes Baseball selected to win coastal division

The Miami Hurricanes were selected as favorites in the CCA coastal division by 12 of the 14 conference head coaches. ‘Cannes, which won the coastal division for the last time in 2016, obtained 93 points in the poll. The coaches chose Louisville to win the Atlantic Division and the CCA overall crown before the season.

The Hurricanes are coming out of a 41-20 season in 2019 when they went 18-12 to the ACC. This mark was good enough for second place in the coastal division last season, and Miami hopes to improve by a few games to win the division title in 2020.

According to the coaches, North Carolina should finish second in the division, Georgia Tech and Duke should finish third and fourth respectively. These three teams were separated by only four points in the coaching poll, reflecting how competitive the coastal division could be this season.

The ‘Canes will open the season on February 14 against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, hoping to make their first trip to Omaha since 2016. Considerable excitement has surrounded the Hurricanes this season. Miami has several hopes in the Top 100 MLB Draft on the list and is a top 10 team by consensus in 2020, in addition to being named division favorite.

Miami fans can watch the first season of All-Americans Adrian Del Castillo, Alex Toral, Brian Van Belle, Slade Cecconi and Raymond Gil for the first time this Saturday, February 8, when the Hurricanes host their annual FanFest and Alumni Game at Mark Light Field. The game will start at 6 p.m.