Hurricanes baseball in the top 10 of the Preseason Coaches survey

The Miami Hurricanes reached their fifth top 10 ranking in the pre-season on Friday. The ranking comes after Miami was ranked No. 7 by Perfect Game, No. 3 by D1Baseball, No. 5 by Baseball America and No. 4 by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. Miami is a consensus top 10 team, with the greatest anticipation for a hurricanes squad since 2016 or possibly even 2008.

Eight ACC teams took part in the survey, with Louisville being the best-placed team at the conference in second place. Miami’s second-week opponent, Florida, was 10th, and Florida State, the other rival in Canes, was 14th.

ACC Coastal Division’s opponents, North Carolina, Duke, and Georgia Tech, ranked # 16, # 20, and # 22, making Miami’s schedule one of the most difficult in the nation. Wake Forest No. 24 and N.C. State No. 18, which is not played by the hurricanes this regular season, rounded off the conference teams placed in the survey.

The ACC continues to have the second most popular teams in every survey, just behind the SEC. The conference could be the deepest in recent history, with several solid mid-range teams and top candidates in the form of Louisville and Miami. In addition to the ranked teams, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Virginia, and some other conference teams continue to receive votes in the polls and may feel that they are quickly off to a good start to 2020.

Miami starts the season on February 14 against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The full Preseason Coaches survey can be found here.