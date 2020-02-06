Hurricane football suffered from lagging behind the new philosophy ... up to Lashlee

Miami used to be at the forefront of modern ideas. Howard Schnellenberger’s passing attack, Jimmy Johnson’s 4-3 defense and Dennis Erickson’s back attack were all innovative and against the grain. The late great Sam Jankovich, then Miami sports director, was looking to find young coaches who were brains of philosophy and schematic plans. At the time, Miami was recruiting innovators and early adopters. Lately however, Miami has been lagging behind in adopting a new scheme and a new philosophy.

The city of Miami, as a soccer laggard, has shown this with the constant hiring of professional-style coaches to execute the “Canes” offense. It has even been carried over to the high school game where teams from South Florida lined up in tight double liners and tried to win low score games to the 2006-2007 Jacory Harris Bulls teams. Harris spread his wide receivers as he called his own plays en route to two state championships and a 30-0 record.

South Florida high school football has been poorly trained for some time. It’s a mix of having the talent to get by without having to be innovative and the low paid teacher jobs and the high cost of living in Miami. But the coaches at the University of Miami didn’t have to be so late to adapt or adopt – they just hired that way administratively.

While Bob Stoops was looking for the next Mike Leach at Lincoln Riley, Mike Leach was hiring Alex Grinch, and Mike Gundy was in D2 and the Ivy League for coordinators – Miami hired Mark Richt, Al Golden, Butch Davis, Larry Coker and Randy Shannon. These coaches have hired other obsolete coordinators like Mark Whipple, James Coley, Mark D’Onofrio and Rob Chudzinksi. There was not much innovation going on at Coral Gables.

Bobby Bowden never feared innovation, just kickers. In 1993 Bowden used the Heisman Trophy winner and playmaker Charlie Ward, primarily in the shotgun, with many new OC Brad Scott philosophies. After the 1993 championship season, Brad left FSU to be the South Carolina head coach and Mark Richt took over. Richt also innovated, notably by using Peter Warrick in the FSU offense in 1999.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q037GVmb_bU (/ integrated)

Also in 1999, Oklahoma attempted an innovative attack with Mike Leach and the Air Raid. He brought the Sooners their first and only national championship (2000) since 1985 (especially after Leach took the job at Texas Tech). In 2005, the University of Florida looked at Utah’s Urban Meyer. Meyer’s offense “would never work in the SEC” until it did. Meyer guided the Gators to the national title in 2006 and 2008 with a backside behind the center.

Earlier, fans were used to the triangles of the days of Barry Switzer and got the passing version of the bone. Leach has repeatedly stated that the Wishbone triple option is the influence for the air raid, just with rolls thrown instead of sneaks.

(incorporated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HWy67SwhmPM (/ incorporated)

Urban Meyer loved the shovel options, interior zone readings, speed option, crossings and the use of his quarterback in a racing pattern in Bowling Green, Utah, and then in Gainesville, FL. In 2005 it seemed bleak but in 2006 the Gators had Tebow and Chris Leak and an idea of ​​how to integrate the two QBs to succeed. Flight would command the offensive, and Tebow would hammer the rock in short distance and goal situations. Innovation won two national titles in Florida and Tebow a Heisman trophy.

Meanwhile in Tuscaloosa … Alabama would never adopt a broadcast, right? And then the Crimson Tide hired Lane Kiffin and started Jalen Hurts in the quarterback. Oh, then Tua Tagovailoa led an RPO-based offense under Mike Locksley (or Josh Gattis, or both). This led LSU to hire Saints Joe Brady and the Tigers National Championship in 2019. What about run-pass options? Once considered a gimmick, Miami was late in adopting. It was a semi-created idea in the 1960s that was overlooked and reported many times.

Photo by Joe Robbins / Getty Images

RPO was also used by Hal Mumme in Kentucky in the mid-1990s. Excerpt from the article by Alex Kirshner’s Banner Society:

we couldn’t block Jevon Kearse, so we told Tim Couch to throw a bubble screen or put the ball back. It was so easy to do. I do not know why we did not continue.

Imagine using RPO during reconstruction in 1997 … maybe that would have saved Miami quarters from goal post rebounds and Edgerrin James from being beaten against the Noles.

Miami was so slow to adopt a new philosophy that fans of The U didn’t even understand how RPOs worked when Mark Richt tried to use them from time to time. Jon Gruden would have been the perfect hire for Miami, he too was late for adoption and has a record of 11-21 since returning to the NFL in 2018.

Innovation in Miami

Photo by Ronald C. Modra / Getty Images

In 1979, Howard Schnellenberger introduced his professional-style NFL pass attack into a college football landscape littered with optional shifts and floor racing games. In 1983 Schnelly won a national championship in Miami, and his tenure produced two future NFL quarters for Jim Kelly and Bernie Kosar, brought another to Vinny Testaverde for Jimmy Johnson, and of course the former head coach from Georgia and Miami and offensive coordinator of FSU Seminoles Mark Richt.

(incorporated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=92OVBDSOCbc (/ incorporated)

Then Jimmy Johnson developed the 4-3 defense which aptly bears the name Miami Over Front. It was so good that he killed the triangle, Troy Aikman’s leg, the run & shoot, and was named after himself. Johnson’s 4-3 defense earned him a national championship, and future NFL stars Jerome Brown, Danny Stubbs, Bubba McDowell and Bennie Blades to name a few. Johnson was smart enough to keep the offense professional in style and produced stars like Michael Irvin, Brian Blades, Brett Perriman, Steve Walsh and Vinny Testaverde. The JJ Hurricanes were innovative on both sides of football – imagine that!

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I0i9s1L4dxM (/ integrated)

In 1989, Sam Jankovich hired Dennis Erickson and his offense to a hit away from Washington State. Where Johnson continued to adopt a professional style, Erickson spat in his face. Miami did not give up on the race, but the ace return sets were definitely a first approach to the race. Erickson’s approach to defense was to leave it quiet enough for the ‘Canes to continue running 4-3. The system worked well for Miami linebackers’ trio of Michael Barrow, Jessie Armstead and Darrin Smith, and they all made Pro Bowls during their NFL careers.

Erickson’s offense has won two national championships and a Heisman trophy. Gino Torretta and Craig Erickson tore up defenses that weren’t prepared for as much speed and the 4-3 defense dominated Nebraska’s optional attacks and the world of bigger college football was better in the late 80s and early 90s. Receivers like Randal Hill, Wesley Carroll, Chris T. Jones and Lamar Thomas were exciting to see dancing in the end zone.

Late majority

When Erickson left for the NFL, Butch Davis inherited a defense with the pillars of the NFL to Kenny Holmes, Kenard Lang and a guy named Ray Lewis. It was 1995 and Butch decided to set up a professional style offense and called on Larry Coker. Coker had been the offensive coordinator in Tulsa, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma before a brief defensive training stint in Ohio State. Coker had crossed paths with Jimmy Johnson for the 1983 season at Stillwater, and Davis was a Johnson disciple of Miami and the Dallas Cowboys.

Davis brought innovation to recruiting and assessing talent, with Pete Garcia, but his attack and defense was not exactly innovative for 1995. Once he compiled elite American talent, the two started to click. The ‘Cannes ended the 2000 season with a single loss, and when Coker resumed the program, things looked set for a national championship.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8gr0Kz_yC08 (/ integrated)

And I understand, with a list exhausted in 1997, Davis chose to run the program he would run with a better team to prepare them for better days. But using some of Air Raid’s philosophical ideas like vertical decors, wide receiver screens, and quick triggers, Miami could have stayed in the game in 1997, as well as in 2018 and 2019, when the offensive line wasn’t everything. just not good enough to match the big boys (or Central Michigan or CRF).

The only thing that was not expected is that Miami is falling behind in acquiring talent and always needs to be innovative, or even adopt an early majority of a new philosophy. However, as the Internet developed, Miami no longer had a hold on talent in South Florida. ‘Cannes were forced to share their talents with other schools which could use Hudl, YouTube and databases to find players. It doesn’t help that good high school coaching talent has gone to Georgia to make more money, so recruits from South Florida have high potential and little Polish.

Laggards

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q3yZIqq0rjc (/ integrated)

Rob Chudzinski was the first Canes coach to appear demonstrably confused as to what to do when talent was not charged with the future NFL elite. It was 2003 and Brock Berlin was the quarterback in Miami. Berlin was recruited by Steve Spurrier to play in the Fun & Gun, a shotgun offense that relied on timing routes and put a quarterback in the shotgun so that his eyes were always on targets and threat.

Chudzinski landed in Berlin, which had to start after the transfer because Ken Dorsey was in the NFL and Marc Gullion, a hopeful top quarterback, failed. Chud forced a square peg into a round hole while Larry Coker squandered one of Miami’s best defensive units with losses to Virginia Tech and Tennessee in consecutive weeks in 2003.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qc5erbhNYao (/ integrated)

I remember sitting in a college apartment thinking how the hell Miami could be closed by Tennessee? Miami scored 13 points combined in those two weeks. Chudzinski’s saving grace was that the state of Florida was so low that Miami could beat them twice in the same season on the back of cane legend Sean Taylor. The worst part of Chud’s failure? He saw what Berlin did in the shotgun when he returned to Florida, but the lagging offensive pattern just couldn’t adapt to Berlin’s talents.

A step towards late majority

In 2004, the Canes promoted Dan Werner to the position of offensive coordinator. Werner was a graduate and volunteer assistant coach in Miami from 1987 to 1989. Werner did not exactly set fire to the world as an OC and was ultimately laid off in the final years of Coker, but he did put Berlin in the shotgun and Brock threw 22 touchdowns and only six interceptions against a TD: INT ratio of 12:17 a year. before.

Ultimately, Larry Coker turned out to be nothing more than a pawn, and his staff were sent back twice to Miami after the lost fights against FSU 7-10, then completely destroyed by LSU in the Peach Bowl 3- 40 in the 2005 season. 2006 saw a more pathetic offensive exit as Miami failed to score more than 21 points in seven games. Coker was absent and Randy Shannon was promoted, even after the 2006 Louisville match exposed him and his defense completely.

What was Miami missing at that time? That the game changed completely. If you’re not going to be Nick Saban’s Alabama and recruit at a five star level and be able to beat submissive opponents, you have to be an innovator. Rich Rodriguez played at WVU winning 9 or 10 games a year with the Mountaineers, Urban Meyer was in Utah winning 22 games in two seasons, and Art Briles was named head coach in Houston in 2003 (not saying Briles is a good man, he sucks like a human, but he knows his attacking football).

Miami could have been on the cutting edge and any of these offensive minds could have kept Randy Shannon as a defensive coordinator, but that was not the case. The shotgun, the spread and the idea of ​​the indoor play or pass option wouldn’t really come to Miami until Rhett Lashlee was hired in 2020 and we didn’t even get it not yet seen materialize.

Back on track

Your browser does not support HTML5 video.

What did Louisville do to Randy Shannon? They have proven that even with the NFL’s talent on its defense, it was an easy-to-choose brand with a little movement and crossover routes. Oh and the cruiser in the GIF above looks a lot like Diaz and Baker trying to defend Virginia Tech in 2019.

Card receivers average more than 20 yards per reception in a 7-31 drubbing. Calling cover 2 man and wiggling a finger to “start over” wouldn’t work. Do you remember all this ingenuity? Instead, Miami has offered roughly the same defense to Coral Gables since 1985.

Part of this lack of creativity failed to find Arthur Brown or Willie Williams on the ground to defend Shannon. I don’t think Manny Diaz and Blake Baker would find it difficult to get into the field, and the Williams disaster showed just how ready Shannon’s innovation was to give in to win games.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hWm9AEI4q9Q (/ integrated)

And the offense? It seemed that at every corner, Miami was returning to the status quo of a professional style attack using 21 staff and relying on the talent of its opponent. He worked for USC at the time with Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart, but Miami had none of them in their back field. Instead, in 2006, Miami had Kyle Wright, Kirby Freeman and Javarris James.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0I4WqUZlfw (/ integrated)

Lack of innovation (or at least early adoption)

Miami was fortunate to hire Mike Leach after the 2006 season. Leach wanted the job and led 8 and 9 win seasons at Lubbock. His attack had not yet caught on fire, as the big win against Texas took place in 2008. Miami was promoted again – this time making Randy Shannon the head coach of the game. Where Sam Jankovich recruited innovators, Paul Dee recruited laggards.

The most appropriate part of hiring Shannon is what Paul Johnson and the Yellow Jackets did in defense 4-3, which was created to stop the triple attack option from Oklahoma Wishbone. The Jackets defeated the Shannon Hurricanes 41-23, while the 4-3 defense lost 472 rushing yards that night.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDr_6X4UOnc (/ integrated)

I have always said that to succeed in a high school program, a head coach needs the big three to set up: administration, community and parents. The administrator must force football players to train for weights, enter facilities and uniforms, and leave you alone. The community must make a donation and rally behind you. Parents need to support you and produce athletes.

In college football, you need the administrator, the community (read: boosters) and the media. If you don’t have the support of these three, you’re probably doomed. The Miami administrator has been on fragile ground since the end of the Paul Dee era, and the situation has worsened under Blake James. I will not go deeper there.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L_OOLt2xw-k (/ integrated)

I want you to imagine Jacory Harris, one of the first high school QBs in South Florida in the shotgun (watch the Bulls destroy Orlando Boone here), performing the air raid under the leadership of Mike Leach. Do you see the 2009 team winning a national title and Harris as the winner of the Heisman Trophy? Of course. Leach forces discipline on and off the field and blends it with his high octane score at will. He did it at Texas Tech and Wazzu. In 1984 and 1989, Jankovich jumped on coaches who were not known or in the spotlight. It could have been Dee’s move with Leach in 2006 after good but not great seasons at Texas Tech.

Miami chose Randy Shannon instead and Shannon clocked a 28-22 record, including a loss to South Florida in overtime (this reminds me that Manny Diaz lost to CRF, but no, Manny was worse). Shannon called on Mark Whipple in 2009 and it paid off to some extent, but losing to the Hokies, Clemson, UNC and Wisconsin, the season has reeked. The 2010 season was a total disaster and Shannon was laid off.

Passing over Leach, again

Mike Leach was available again after being fired on Texas Tech over the Adam James scandal (proven by Adam James himself to be completely untrue). Leach was in Key West, just waiting for a chance. Miami instead went with Al Golden from Temple. It looked good on paper, but it’s not like Golden was doing something upsetting. He also ran a professional style attack and some how the only non-aggressive 3-4 defense in the history of 3-4 defense.

After a 6-6 season in 2011 and a 7-5 season in 2012, Miami could have looked for a promising name like Gus Malzahn who had just released a solid season at Arkansas State, but Auburn beat Miami by the fist. Since then, Malzahn is 62-31 and Al Golden has been fired by the NFL Hurricanes and Detroit Lions as an assistant coach. Malzahn will still play Saban’s second violin and the Crimson Tide in Alabama, but he has always managed to keep his job by beating Alabama from time to time.

Think of Ed Orgeron. USC succeeded Coach O after his interim 6-2 run in 2013. I guess Miami felt the wins of 6, 7 and 9 were enough to keep Golden and not take a look at Orgeron. He is now a national champion. There are other names that could have been options in Miami that would have used a more innovative approach. And the Miami head coaches might still be there if they had hired nepotism skills.

Al Golden’s pal Mark D’Onofrio weighed les Cannes down with his turn and his break in half the defense. If Golden had just fired his boyfriend as a DC, he could still be Miami’s head coach. Golden’s offense and special teams were better than the two guys before or after him. His recruiting was solid and filled with NFL players too. Imagine recruiting Golden and even the boring but effective offensive of James Coley with Manny Diaz as a defensive coordinator? Golden could still be in Miami.

Dan Enos does the same

Years after Rob Chudzinkski placed Brock Berlin under the center and attempted to push a square peg into a round hole, Dan Enos was back. Manny Diaz promised innovation and gave Miami fans the only shutout in the 2019-2020 season. Enos has been laid off and Manny has now gone to see one of the first to adopt Rhett Lashlee. Lashlee, along with former mentor Malzahn, were the first to adopt tempo, spacing, quarterback and RPO options.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p2vbPJJL5Pg (/ integrated)

Think about what Malzahn and Lashlee did with the cornerback turns quarterback Nick Marshall at Auburn. How about their one year with Cam Newton? Marshall launching the football field late at night on post-snap RPOs was a thing of beauty in 2014, and Lashlee continues to innovate with a flavor of Air Raid concepts. Auburn’s offensive with Newton at QB was Cam and a group of JAG (just another guy), but the duo Malzahn-Lashlee succeeded. They also cornered in a national title contender behind this

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q9PoH36vRgo (/ integrated)

Fortunately, Miami fans will have an innovative offensive coordinator even if the Miami administrator is behind schedule. Miami was late for getting an indoor practice facility, late in graphics and video packages from other programs like Georgia Tech (bet better than FSU’s social media folks, of course), and national research that found the poached defensive coordinator of Temple.

Manny started stubborn but learned the lessons of the 2019 season. Finished Dan Enos and Lashlee arrive. Diaz also let Lashlee bring in some of his own assistants. D’Eriq King could be Cam Newton or Kyler Murray of Miami and it seems that Manny has privileged the character rather than the talent in the transfer portal this season, being a little more careful as for the people who will enter the locker rooms at the ‘to come up.

The Wrap

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XwS8lbe2lD8 (/ integrated)

The Hurricanes administration may never take the plunge and hire a young innovator again. They seem sure to hire a known amount (for better or worse) within their own program to manage football and baseball programs – and it seems that basketball can follow this same path as well. . But maybe Lashlee can open his eyes and show that early adopters are what win games while laggards are just … lag. The administrator is even slow to adopt positions such as the chief of staff and branding manager positions in programs such as Oklahoma, UNC and Georgia Tech.

I’m excited to see what King, Brevin Jordan, Cam’Ron Harris and Dee Wiggins can do in a real attacking system under Lashlee. One who innovates, maximizes tempo, space, timing and gives priority to the removal of the football from the quarterback. Lashlee could be the key to making Miami an innovative place again. It’s been far too long.