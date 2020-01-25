Again, we have a winner in the annual dream contest – your very, very bad dreams, of course.

More than 750 people from 20 states attended the Florida Python Bowl in 2020, capturing 80 of the giant invasive snakes, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement.

The big winner of the 10-day competition is Mike Kimmel, who caught eight Burmese pythons, the commission said on Saturday. Its price was a Tracker 570 Off Road all-terrain vehicle.

A competitor, Tom Rahill, caught both the longest, a 12-foot, 7.3-inch beast and the heaviest, a 62-pound. He earned $ 4,000 for his efforts.

Florida hosts the contest every year to put pressure on the non-venomous constrictor. Environmentalists say reptiles, estimated at tens of thousands in the Everglades, pose a threat to native wildlife.

Raccoon populations, for example, fell by more than 99% from 1997 to 2012 in areas where pythons were the longest, according to the US Geological Survey.

The Burmese python is one of the state’s most significant invasive species and is now found over 1,000 square miles in south Florida, according to the USGS.

If you missed your chance to show off your snake control skills in the competition, relax. It is legal to hunt pythons at any time on private land with the owner’s permission, the FWC said, and the commission will even teach you how to do it.