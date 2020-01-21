Hunter Dickinson dominated the nation's number 1 showdown

Exactly one month after the verbal commitment to the Michigan Wolverines, the four-star Hunter Dickinson Center competed against the No. 1 recruit in its class in 2020 – the five-star Center Evan Mobley, a USC commit.

Dickinson’s Catholic Dematha roster played against Mobley’s Rancho Christian on Monday night as part of the Hoophall Classic 2020. About a minute after the start of the first quarter, Dickinson suffered an ugly knee injury.

Fortunately, Dickinson got back into the game to start the second quarter, and boy, has he ever come back in a dominant way. He started the second quarter with 13 points in a row for his team. He showed some good post movements and his ability to make buckets from outside the arch.

Later in the game, he was able to draw Mobley:

At last he showed his ability to overtake. What can Dickinson not do?

Dickinson ended the night with 28 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks. He was named MVP of the game.

The 7-foot-2, 260-pounder from Hyattsville, Maryland showed a lot last night, but the big thing for me was that it showed how hard it was. He limped pretty badly in the first quarter. He took the time to heal as much as possible and get back into the game to help his team win.

He also had a pretty fire quote in the post-game interview:

“I mean, this is your boys’ No. 1, so I just went in – I feel better. So I went in and attacked it and just played my game. My teammates really found me, they were on me found great places and I was just trying to capitalize on it.

CHARACTER. ME. ABOVE.

Dickinson has a lot to offer on and off the pitch. It should be of great value to Michigan next season. If he has gotten used to everything newcomers have to get used to, he should be the number 1 center on the depth map. He has a lot of potential and could easily be a guy who plays for a year or two and then goes to the NBA draft.